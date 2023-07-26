Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays that DeLuca (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

DeLuca came off the bench in the sixth inning to replace Jason Heyward and went 0-for-2 while playing two innings in the field. In his final at-bat in the eighth inning, DeLuca hit a grounder to shortstop and suffered a hamstring strain while attempting to beat the throw. He was lifted from the game in the top of the ninth and now looks like he'll be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. The Dodgers acquired Enrique Hernandez in a trade with the Red Sox on Tuesday, and he'll likely assume DeLuca's spot on the 26-man active roster.