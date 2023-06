DeLuca was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Sunday.

The 24-year-old's promotion was reported Saturday night, and he's now been added to the big-league roster with Trayce Thompson (oblique) officially moving to the injured list. According to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, DeLuca is expected to mostly face left-handed pitchers and is poised to make his first big-league start against Reds lefty Brandon Williamson on Wednesday.