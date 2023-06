DeLuca is starting in center field and batting eighth in his major-league debut Wednesday in Cincinnati, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

DeLuca was called up Sunday, but this will be his first action in the big leagues. The 24-year-old will go up against southpaw Brandon Williamson and figures to mostly face lefties while with the Dodgers. DeLuca has hit .292/.378/.574 this season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.