Ramos is hitting .272 with eight home runs, four steals and a 23.7 percent strikeout rate in 32 games for Double-A Tulsa.

The 22-year-old outfielder struck out 32.7 percent of the time at High-A last year, so it's great to see his production pick up while his strikeouts trend down. Ramos is age-appropriate for a power hitter at Double-A, so he should remain at this level for a couple more months, but he could get a taste of Triple-A before season's end. He is a good enough athlete to play all three outfield spots, but his double-plus arm is a nice long-term fit in right field.