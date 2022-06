Ramos is hitting just .238/.284/.444 with two homers and two steals across 15 games since being promoted to High-A Great Lakes.

The new level hasn't been nearly as kind to him as Single-A was, with Ramos striking out in a startling 34.3 percent of his at-bats so far. He's still shown some pop with the two homers as well as three doubles and a pair of triples, but Ramos will need to make much more consistent contact to progress further up the ladder.