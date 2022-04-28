Ramos is hitting a cool .322/.412/.678 with four homers and 10 total extra-base hits across his first 14 games for High-A Rancho Cucamonga this season.

The 21-year-old outfielder continues to hit and hit wherever he goes, as he posted similarly spectacular numbers across rookie ball and (what was then) Low-A last year. He does still strike out a bit too often (29.4 percent), which is practically the only knock on him as a prospect at this point, but he's also been walking reasonably often (11.8 percent), and when he hits the ball, he hits it very hard. Ramos doesn't yet have a ton of hype and may not be as good a prospect as fellow Dodgers outfield youngster Andy Pages, but he makes for a great scoop in deeper dynasty formats.