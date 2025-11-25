Ramos signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The Dodgers promoted Ramos to Triple-A toward the end of the 2025 season, where he slashed .295/.359/.557 with eight homers, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored across 167 plate appearances. The 24-year-old will presumably report to Triple-A Syracuse upon joining the Mets organization, and his offensive stats are likely to drop now that he's out of the Pacific Coast League.