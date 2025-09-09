George is slashing .295/.409/.370 with three home runs, 100 steals, a 16.3 percent walk rate and a 15.2 percent strikeout rate in 111 games for High-A Great Lakes.

His 100 steals easily pace the minor leagues, with Royals outfielder Asbel Gonzalez ranking second with 78 steals. George hit 60.3 percent of balls on the ground and 52.1 percent of balls to the opposite field, so while he has four career home runs in 225 games, he's usually not attempting to pull the ball in the air. George only swung at 39.4 percent of pitches, so his game is really all about getting onto first base by any means possible and using his speed from there. He has a below-average arm but is otherwise a quality defensive center fielder, so there are shades of Billy Hamilton and Chandler Simpson here, but George will face a tough challenge when he heads to Double-A for his age-21 season next year.