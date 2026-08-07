Dodgers' Kendall George: Undergoes knee surgery

George underwent knee surgery Friday and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

George initially injured his knee in late May when he jumped out of the way to avoid a bat dog who had run onto the field to retrieve a bat. George ended up returning sooner than expected and played well following the injury, posting an .817 OPS with 10 stolen bases (in 13 attempts) over 17 games from June 24 to July 30. However, it appears the knee issue never fully went away, and George ultimately needed to get a scope procedure to ensure proper healing. He played in 55 games for Double-A Tulsa this season, slashing .332/.418/.399 with no homers, 20 RBI, 63 runs and 33 stolen bases (in 38 tries). According to Harris, George is expected to be 100 percent by spring training next year.