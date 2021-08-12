Quackenbush was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday.

Quackenbush made his first major-league appearance since 2018 against the Angels on Sunday, and he gave up a run on three hits and no walks while striking out one in a third of an inning. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Mitch White, who was recalled to start Thursday's game against the Phillies.

More News