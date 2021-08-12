Quackenbush was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Quackenbush made his first major-league appearance since 2018 against the Angels on Sunday, and he gave up a run on three hits and no walks while striking out one in a third of an inning. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Mitch White, who was recalled to start Thursday's game against the Phillies.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Struggles in Dodgers debut•
-
Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Contract selected•
-
Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Reaches MiLB deal with Dodgers•
-
Kevin Quackenbush: Released by Nats•
-
Nationals' Kevin Quackenbush: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Nationals' Kevin Quackenbush: Inks MiLB deal with Washington•