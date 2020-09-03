Quackenbush was released by the Nationals earlier this week, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
He had been working at the alternate training site, but perhaps he requested his release, rather than remain at camp with little hope of reaching the majors this season. The 31-year-old righty's career may be coming to a close.
More News
-
Nationals' Kevin Quackenbush: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Nationals' Kevin Quackenbush: Inks MiLB deal with Washington•
-
Dodgers' Kevin Quackenbush: Agrees to deal with Dodgers•
-
Reds' Kevin Quackenbush: Clears waivers•
-
Reds' Kevin Quackenbush: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Reds' Kevin Quackenbush: Struggles mightily Sunday•