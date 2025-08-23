The Dodgers activated Yates (back) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As expected, Yates rejoins the active roster Saturday after a three-week stint on the injured list with lower-back pain. The 38-year-old has a 4.31 ERA in 31.1 innings this season, and he should work in a set-up role for closer Tanner Scott. The Dodgers placed Blake Snell on the paternity list in a corresponding move.