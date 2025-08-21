Yates (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the Dodgers' upcoming weekend series against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Both Yates and Tanner Scott (elbow) began a rehab assignment this week and each got an inning of work Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Manager Dave Roberts said both will "probably not" pitch again in the minors prior to rejoining the Dodgers' 26-man roster for this weekend's critical series. Yates hasn't pitched since July 26 and holds a 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB across 31.1 innings out of the bullpen this season.