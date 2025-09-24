The Dodgers placed Yates on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a hamstring injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Yates hasn't pitched since Saturday due to his hamstring, and his trip to the injured list will keep him sidelined through the NL Wild Card Series, as well as the first few games of the NLDS if Los Angeles advances. The 38-year-old will finish the regular season with a 5.23 ERA through 41.1 innings -- his worst mark while pitching at least 40 frames since 2016. Roki Sasaki (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.