Yates (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Yates landed on the injured list Aug. 1 due to lower-back pain, and his ability to resume throwing off a mound suggests he's feeling better. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that Yates is closer to being activated than the team's other injured relievers (Michael Kopech (knee) and Tanner Scott (elbow)), though it's unclear if Yates will be ready to return when he's first eligible Aug. 13. Regardless, it's evident that the veteran right-hander isn't expected to face an extended absence.