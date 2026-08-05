Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Reaches double-digit homers

Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Tucker collected half of the Dodgers' four hits and accounted for the team's only run with a second-inning solo blast, his 10th of the campaign. The veteran outfielder has come to life over the first two games of the series against his former club, going 4-for-6 to match the number of hits he had collected across his previous eight contests combined. Tucker remains in the lineup for Wednesday's early matchup, batting fifth and starting in right field.