Tucker went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

After getting the day off Saturday, Tucker was a major contributor Sunday, leading the Dodgers with three RBI in a blowout victory. The right fielder's early-season numbers haven't quite lived up to the lofty standards that came with the four-year, $240 million contract he signed during the offseason, though the 29-year-old has been heating up with a .910 OPS over his past 15 games. Overall, Tucker is slashing .259/.356/.410 with four homers, 13 doubles, 23 RBI, 32 runs and three stolen bases across 45 contests.