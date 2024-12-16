The Dodgers signed Sauer to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Sauer made the Royals' Opening Day roster in 2024 after being selected in the Rule 5 draft but was eventually returned to the Yankees, where he held a 6.12 ERA and 30:11 K:BB over 32.1 innings between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty was used as a starting pitcher prior to 2024 and it's not clear what role the Dodgers have planned for him.