Sauer (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits over five relief innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Jack Dreyer worked two innings as the opener before handing the ball, and a 4-1 lead, over to Sauer, who tossed 78 pitches (55 strikes) en route to his first career win in the majors. Tony Gonsolin (back) will join the Dodgers' rotation Wednesday, but the team is still one starter short with Blake Snell (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) on the shelf and Shohei Ohtani still limited to bullpen sessions. It's not clear how Los Angeles intends to plug that hole, but Sauer's performance Tuesday should keep him in the mix either as a bulk reliever or traditional starter.