The Dodgers recalled Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Though he was optioned to Triple-A after tossing five innings of one-run ball while working in bulk relief in last Tuesday's win over the Marlins, Sauer was able to rejoin the Dodgers before the minimum 15 days lapsed because Los Angeles placed reliever Evan Phillips (forearm) on the injured list in a corresponding move. Los Angeles had an opening in its six-man rotation for Wednesday's game in Miami, but the Dodgers turned to Landon Knack to start rather than Sauer, who will be available in relief for the series finale.