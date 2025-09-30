Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Absent from wild-card roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is not included on the Dodgers' wild-card roster.
Conforto was the team's regular left fielder against right-handed pitching throughout the season, but he finished with a .199/.305/.333 batting line in 138 games and the Dodgers have finally decided to pull the plug on him as a starter. The Dodgers could shift Andy Pages to left field, put Tommy Edman in center field and install Hyeseong Kim and/or Miguel Rojas at second base.
