Conforto is not included on the Dodgers' wild-card roster.

Conforto was the team's regular left fielder against right-handed pitching throughout the season, but he finished with a .199/.305/.333 batting line in 138 games and the Dodgers have finally decided to pull the plug on him as a starter. The Dodgers could shift Andy Pages to left field, put Tommy Edman in center field and install Hyeseong Kim and/or Miguel Rojas at second base.