The Dodgers outrighted Grove (shoulder) to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Grove missed the 2025 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It's uncertain whether he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season, and he will have to fight his way back onto the 40-man roster.

