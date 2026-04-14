Rays' Michael Grove: Signed by Rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays signed Grove to a major league contract Tuesday and placed him on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder surgery.
In a corresponding move, the Rays transferred Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day injured list due to right hip inflammation. Grove was last seen with the Dodgers when he was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in November after missing the entire 2025 season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
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