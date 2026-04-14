The Rays signed Grove to a major league contract Tuesday and placed him on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder surgery.

In a corresponding move, the Rays transferred Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day injured list due to right hip inflammation. Grove was last seen with the Dodgers when he was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in November after missing the entire 2025 season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.