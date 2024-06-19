Petersen (1-0) earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over two innings.

After being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Petersen saw his first big-league action Tuesday at Coors Field. He entered in the seventh inning with Los Angeles down four runs and allowed the Rockies to increase their lead on a walk, single and sacrifice fly. Petersen returned for the eighth and retired the side in order, then found himself in the win column after the Dodgers pulled ahead with a seven-run ninth frame. Petersen will likely be used mainly in low-leverage spots during his time with the big club.