Brito was traded from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers on Tuesday along with Nick Frasso in exchange for Mitch White and Alex De Jesus, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Frasso is the headliner in the return for the Dodgers. Brito, a 20-year-old lefty who was pitching in the Dominican Summer League, logged a 1.86 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 29 innings.