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The Dodgers activated Betts (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Betts has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 2-for-5 in a couple rehab contests with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The eight-time All-Star did not complete either of his rehab games, so it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers initially give him less than a full workload as he breaks back into the lineup. Betts is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday versus the Giants in his first game back with the big club.

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