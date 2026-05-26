Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Batting cleanup

Betts is batting cleanup and starting at shortstop Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Betts has struggled since his return from an oblique strain with a .494 OPS across 12 games since May 11. The 33-year-old has had struggles since the beginning of 2025 after he missed games at the beginning of the season due to an illness and would go on to have his worst statistical year in his career. As his issues at the plate have continued into 2026 along with the oblique injury, the Dodgers seem to be trying to shake things up with the batting order Tuesday. Andy Pages has the shortstop's typical spot in the two hole.