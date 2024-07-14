Betts (hand) has started to field groundballs, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This is a positive step in Betts' recovery and an indication that he hasn't experienced any setbacks. The All-Star slugger was given a 6-to-8 week timeframe to return following his diagnosis of a broken bone in his left hand/wrist in mid-June, and though he still has a ways to go in his rehab, there remains a possibility of Betts returning to the Dodgers' lineup in early August.
