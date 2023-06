Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and and RBI sacrifice fly in Friday's 3-2 victory over Houston.

At his current pace, Betts has a chance of passing his career-high mark of 35 homers that he set last year. Currently, his 18 long balls are tied for seventh in MLB, and he has hits in 14 of his 18 games played in June. The star outfielder is one of the better fantasy plays in the league, and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon.