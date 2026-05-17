Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Angels.

Betts logged his first multi-hit effort in five games since he returned from an oblique strain. He's hit two homers in that span, though both have been solo shots. The shortstop is batting .180 with a .695 OPS, four homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, one double and no stolen bases over 13 contests this season. Betts can do better, and Saturday's performance could spark his turnaround.