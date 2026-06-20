Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Big game in comeback win

Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Betts' homer was off Ryan Helsley in the ninth inning, setting the stage for the Dodgers' late comeback. Over his last 11 games, Betts has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with two homers and three doubles. The veteran is still batting just .215 on the year with a .674 OPS, eight homers, 19 RBI, 26 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base over 41 contests, but he is trending in the right direction.