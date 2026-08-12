Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Big performance in win

Betts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Betts ended an 18-game power drought when he went deep in the first inning. He also came up clutch with an RBI single to tie the game in the eighth. Over his last six contests, he's gone 9-for-23 (.391) at the plate. Betts is batting .235 with a .697 OPS, 14 homers, 38 RBI, 46 runs scored, 13 doubles and one stolen base over 83 contests. While it's becoming increasingly clear his prime is behind him, the 33-year-old can still deliver a big game every now and then.