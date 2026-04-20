Betts (oblique) resumed swinging a bat over the weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has been making steady progress while rehabbing a right oblique strain suffered in early April. Manager Dave Roberts noted that Betts will need to progress to hitting off a tee and soft toss before gaining clearance for batting practice, per Plunkett. A more exact timetable for his return could come into focus once he's given the green light to take batting practice.