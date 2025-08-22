Betts went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs Thursday in a 9-5 victory against the Rockies.

Betts got a turn in the leadoff slot with Shohei Ohtani (thigh) given a rest day. The outfielder-turned-shortstop set the table well in the series finale, reaching four times and scoring twice. Betts went through an 0-for-20 five-game stretch from late July to early August that brought his season batting average down to .231, but he's bounced back nicely since, slashing .351/.415/.491 with two homers, nine RBI, 14 runs and a 6:4 BB:K over his past 14 contests. Betts' .689 OPS on the campaign is still tracking toward his worst career mark by far, but he's at least surging at the right time as the Dodgers head into the stretch with a one-game lead over San Diego in the NL West.