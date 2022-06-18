Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Scratched from lineup•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Provides insurance with homer•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Productive again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Extends hot streak into June•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Continues marvelous May•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Keeps rolling in win Saturday•