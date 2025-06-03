Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets that Betts (toe) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

A fracture on the tip of a toe on his left foot has kept Betts from playing since last Wednesday, but he demonstrated notable progress Monday, despite being held out of the lineup for a fourth game in a row. He was able to take part in pregame fielding and baserunning drills and was reportedly available to pinch hit if needed, but the Dodgers ultimately stayed away from him. Assuming Betts isn't dealing with any unexpected soreness when he reports to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, he should step back into his usual roles at shortstop and as the team's No. 2 hitter.