Betts went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Betts started the game with a leadoff shot for his 19th homer of the year. He's also up to six steals on the year after snagging his first bag since June 14. Betts went deep twice during the three-game set against Houston after a 10-game homerless skid. The star slugger is now slashing .258/.354/.512 with 35 extra-base hits and 57 runs scored through 74 games.