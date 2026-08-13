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Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Goes yard again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Betts has 15 home runs on the year, including homers in back-to-back games. The shortstop has gone 11-for-26 (.423) over his last seven games, picking up four extra-base hits and three RBI in that span. The strong hitting is encouraging, especially considering his struggles earlier in the year. Overall, Betts is batting .239 with a .714 OPS, 39 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13 doubles and one stolen base across 84 contests.

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