Betts will undergo an MRI on his back Saturday evening, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals in the first inning with lower-back pain, and the Dodgers will send him for testing to determine the extent of the issue. Manager Dave Roberts described the injury as "more moderate than significant," though he is already ruling Betts out for at least the next couple days. Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland are candidates for playing time at shortstop while Betts is sidelined.