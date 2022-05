Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Betts was the only player on the Dodgers to collect multiple hits in the win, belting a solo homer to center field in the third inning and doubling home Gavin Lux in the eighth. The star outfielder has homered in two straight games and has gone deep five times overall in his past 13 contests. Over that stretch, he's slashing .304/.333/.625 with 12 RBI and 11 runs.