Betts went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs, a stolen base, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-6 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

He nearly single-handedly kept the Dodgers in the game during regulation, and his 10th-inning double brought home Chris Taylor and kick-started a five-run rally that secured the victory. Betts is now one long ball shy of his first 30-homer campaign since 2018, and his 12 steals are already his best total in three seasons with the Dodgers.