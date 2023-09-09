CT scans and an MRI taken Friday on Betts' left foot showed no structural damage, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts fouled a ball hard off his foot Thursday at Miami and is expected to be held out of the Dodgers' entire weekend series at Washington, but he has avoided a serious injury and could return as early as Monday's series opener against the Padres. The 30-year-old NL MVP candidate was batting .423/.500/.754 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, four steals and 37 runs scored over his last 34 games prior to this absence for what has now been labeled a bone bruise.