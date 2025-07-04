Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Betts tacked on an insurance run with his seventh-inning blast, which was his 10th homer of the season. He had gone 0-for-12 over his previous three games, and the 32-year-old hadn't hit a homer since June 8 in St. Louis. For the season, Betts has struggled far more than usual with a .246/.321/.383 slash line while adding 43 RBI, 53 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and one triple across 80 contests. His plate discipline remains excellent, so it looks like Betts is just working through a slump in the middle of the season.