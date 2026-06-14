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Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Knocks three hits Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Betts went 3-for-5 three runs scored against the White Sox in a 7-1 win Saturday.

Betts' most-remembered moment Saturday will likely be the error he committed at shortstop in the eighth inning to end Yoshinobu Yamamoto's bid for a perfect game, but the veteran infielder also had a nice performance at the plate. He scored three of Los Angeles' seven runs and recorded his third three-hit game of the campaign. It's been a rough season at the plate for Betts, and he's still trying to claw his way back up to the Mendoza Line, as he's currently slashing just .196/.261/.350. However, despite Saturday's fielding miscue, he's committed just two errors through 36 contests and hasn't struggled making contact, striking out just 19 times across 157 plate appearances.

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