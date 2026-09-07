Betts went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's win against the Nationals.

The eight-time All-Star powered the Dodgers' offense despite collecting just one hit, as he started the scoring in the third inning with an RBI groundout before giving Los Angeles a 7-5 lead with a three-run blast in the eighth. It's already Betts' second four-RBI performance of September, as he's batting .360 (9-for-25) with three doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and six runs through the first six games of the month.