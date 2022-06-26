Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Betts' (ribs) initial return timetable of two weeks is proving to be unrealistic, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has been sidelined for just over a week due to a fractured right rib, and Roberts indicated Sunday that the outfielder isn't particularly close to resuming baseball activities.The 29-year-old won't travel with the Dodgers during their upcoming road trip to Colorado, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared to resume baseball activities.