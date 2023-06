Betts went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

Betts extended his modest hitting streak to six games with a third-inning single that he followed with a swipe of second base. The superstar outfielder has been more power than speed this season with 17 homers to four steals, but he is on pace to register his 10th straight campaign with double-digit thefts and home runs. Three of Betts' four stolen bases have come over his past 14 contests.