Betts went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a RBI during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Betts shook of an 0-for-4 day Wednesday by reaching all four times he batted Thursday, including a run-scoring double in the third inning that started a four-run comeback by the Dodgers in the game. That knock snapped a 10-game skid by the 32-year-old without an extra-base hit. He brought his OPS up to .751 following the game, but there's still a ways to go before he gets to last season's number of .863.