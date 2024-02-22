Betts said Thursday that he expects to play second base exclusively this spring, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts even joked that he didn't bring his right fielder's glove to spring training. While the 31-year-old undoubtedly could return to right field if a need arises there, this emphasizes the point that the Dodgers are committed to Betts as a full-time second baseman. Betts made 62 starts at the keystone in 2023, more than doubling his career total coming into the year.