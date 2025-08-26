Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

Betts logged his fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games, a span in which he has gone 10-for-25 (.400) at the plate. He's up to 14 homers on the year, including three over 22 contests in August. The 32-year-old has added 58 RBI, 79 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 17 doubles, one triple and a .250/.320/.378 slash line over 121 games. While it's been a challenging year, Betts looks to have his hitting back on track in time for the stretch run.